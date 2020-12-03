HOUTZDALE — Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told Moshannon Valley School Board members he is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation in both the school district and Clearfield County.
He reported at Wednesday’s board meeting, the district has its first cases of the virus noting a contracted employee and a student had positive test results. He said neither had been in the school building since before Thanksgiving break but the school district was notified about their status.
“COVID-19 numbers are going crazy. We had a student and staff member diagnosed over the (Thanksgiving) holiday. I just wanted the board to be aware numbers locally are on the rise,” Zesiger said.
“I really expect it is just a matter of time (until the school has to close for deep cleaning and sanitation because of numbers of students and staff who have received positive tests),” he said in an interview with The Progress following the meeting.
Zesiger said he is thankful that schools in the district have been able to remain open to allow students to receive in-person instruction and have not had to switch to a hybrid learning model or virtual instruction as many other school districts have been required to do.
“That is a testament to the district’s teachers and custodial staff and the great job they are doing and the practices and procedures that have been put in place and are being followed in the district,” he said.
Clearfield County’s COVID-19 positive cases have continued to rise and its percentage of substantial community spread of the virus is currently well above the benchmark of 5-percent set by the state Department of Health.