HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board has not committed to going through with a project that would add a second elementary gymnasium and a renovated space for a dedicated elementary cafeteria — but at Monday’s meeting, directors accepted a financing package for capital projects that may eventually include that structure.
With a unanimous vote, directors adopted a resolution authorizing and approving an issuance of a general obligation note in an amount not to exceed $2 million. The loan would be for seven years at a fixed interest rate of 2.4 percent.
The new construction/renovation project is expected to cost more than $2 million. Construction costs are estimated at $1.8 million and the remaining costs are for architectural and engineering services, geotechnical surveys and permit fees. The work is expected to take seven months to complete.
It was reported at previous meetings that both the existing gymnasium and cafeteria are utilized by students, staff and the public for many purposes, and there is often difficulty in scheduling events for both sites. There is also extra work created for the custodial staff when they are required to tear down and set up tables in the cafeteria to prepare for events.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger endorsed the board continuing with steps to bring the project to fruition.
“I recommend the board continue with the project. The borrowing rate is so good I would hate to see us not continue at least to the point of getting bids.”
Zesiger added if the proposals for the project come in higher than the amount the board wanted to spend, the project could be postponed or canceled.
“If the bids come back high, the board can decide whether to go through with it,” he said.
Board Solicitor David Consiglio concurred.
“The rates are quite good. There is always a little uncertainty, especially now, given the current situation. By the time the board gets the bid documents back, the board will know more then and then it can decide,” he stated.
Director Larry Saupp inquired whether the board could write stipulations in the project’s contract addressing any delays in work schedule associated with coronavirus.
Consiglio said no.
“I don’t think anyone can foresee whether there will be a second wave of this. If there is a shutdown of the project, the board will have to address it at that time.”
In a related matter, the board accepted the contract between project consultant KTH Architects Inc., DuBois and the school district.