HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board kept directors Cassandra Kitko and Ruth Saupp as president and vice president for 2021.
The board reorganized Wednesday electing officers, board representatives, committee members and meeting dates for the coming year.
Director A.J. Adams was elected temporary president and conducted the meeting until Kitko was unanimously approved to fill the position for another year.
Directors approved the business meeting schedule for next year. Meetings will be held in the district’s collaboration center on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. except for the December meeting will be held on the first Monday of the month with the board reorganizing at 6:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting.
The meeting dates are Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 6.
Director Nathan Dotts was appointed as the board’s delegate to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s joint operating committee and Larry Saupp, alternate; Ruth Saupp as the representative to Central Intermediate Unit No. 10’s board; and Kitko as representative to the state School Boards Association, employee relations contact and legislative policy representative.
The board’s committees were appointed. They are: athletic/co-curriculum, Adams, Dotts and Director Don Wonderling; buildings and grounds, Director Larry Saupp, Director Kris Bacher and Dotts; curriculum and instruction, Kitko, Adams and Wonderling; emergency purchases, Larry Saupp, Kitko and Wonderling; grants/technology, Adams, Director John Bacher and Director Stacey Warrick-Williams; negotiations, Kitko, Ruth Saupp and Warrick-Williams; personnel/finance, Kitko, John Bacher and Kris Bacher; policy review, Kris Bacher, Dotts and Warrick-Williams; safety and security, Adams, John Bacher and Wonderling; tax appeal, Warrick-Williams, John Bacher and Kitko; and transportation, Larry Saupp, Kris Bacher and Dotts.