HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District is preparing for the retirement of its longtime business Manager Elsie Harchak.
Harchak recently announced her plans to retire at the end of the current school year.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the school board authorized extending an offer of employment to Robert Fryer of Pleasant Gap as the district’s business manager, beginning Monday, Jan. 4. The job is a 243-day position. Fryer will receive an annual salary of $70,000 which will be pro-rated for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved an employment agreement for him for a term beginning Jan. 4 and continuing through June 30, 2024.
Fryer is currently the senior associate director of financial aid at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He previously served director of financial aid at Lock Haven University.
He told The Progress he was pleased to be offered the position.
“It’s wonderful,” Fryer said. “I’m looking forward to it.”