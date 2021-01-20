HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Directors approved a number of items of business at Monday’s meeting.
The board approved extending an offer of employment to Tristin McGuire as a secondary biology teacher at a salary of $43,064.
Directors authorized a one-year extension of the contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council No. 85, Local 302 collective bargaining agreement for a term beginning July 1 through June 30.
A resignation, affective Jan. 31, from technology education Instructor Alaric Gallo was accepted by directors. Approval was given by the board to advertise the position.
The board accepted the resignation of varsity head volleyball Coach Robert Lewis. Approval was given to advertise the position.
A resignation was also accepted from athletic worker Lacey French.
Directors appointed new business manager Robert Fryer as the district’s representative to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee. District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger will serve as alternate.
The board accepted an offer of $3,561 from P&P Partnership for the purchase of a used 1999 F 450 Ford dump truck with plow and salt spreader.
Directors approved reimbursing Glen Hope Tax Collector Alma J. Dotts, $100 for the 2021 RAK tax management program and an extension of a contract for information technology services with Cjaws Inc., for an additional five years. The contract begins July 1 and concludes June 30, 2026. The cost is $105,652 in year one and an increase of 2.75 percent in years two through four and no increase in year five. District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the new agreement provides the same coverage as the existing pact. “Cjaws does a great job for the district,” he said.