HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Directors approved personnel matters at Monday’s meeting.
Items of action included:
1. The board hired Ashley Nunley as a full-time instruction strategies and technology coach for students in grades kindergarten through 12 beginning in the fall of 2020. Nunley’s salary and benefits will be in keeping with terms of the current bargaining agreement with the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district had a strategies and technology coach before but abandoned the position. “The new instructional and technology coach is a position the District had previously and, at one point, decided not to continue. As part of the district’s needs assessment discussed at the January and March 2019 Comprehensive Planning Committee meetings, it was first recognized that the district’s staff would benefit from daily embedded professional development versus always sending teachers out for professional development.”
He said, “Additionally, the district’s independent curriculum audits in both math and English/language arts recognized a need for embedded professional development and instructional coaching. The new coach would serve as a resource for teachers, co-planning and co-teaching lessons, providing suggestions for instructional strategies and technology to engage students, support student achievement and assist in classroom management. Many teachers have expressed interest in gaining new skills, but it is sometimes difficult to take training off-site and then implement those changes back in the classroom without any feedback. Having a coach will provide an opportunity for classroom visits, working with teachers directly to address specific areas that they would like to improve, and she would be available on a daily basis to work together with the staff. We are excited to be able to return this valuable position to Moshannon Valley and know it will benefit all teachers and students,” Zesiger said.
2. The board approved advertising for a part-time assistant for the collaboration center classroom. The hours and days for the position will be 3-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
3. The board accepted resignations for purposes of retirement from classroom assistant Sheila Kawa and full-time Custodian Michael Priselac. Both resignations are effective June 30.
4. The board approved elementary Principal Tracie Tomasko to serve as a truancy, attendance and discipline officer for the district. Zesiger said the designation gives Tomasko authorization to sign citations for elementary students in the event that attendance citations are sent. “Previously, we only had our high school principal authorized, but it made more sense for Mrs. Tomasko to handle elementary attendance concerns,” he said.
5. The board accepted the resignation of Kristie Buell as senior class co-advisor at the end of the current school year and approved advertising the position.
6. Directors authorized extending offers of employment to Ryan Cornelius as head varsity baseball coach, Richard Ball as assistant baseball coach, Tina Lewis as assistant junior high softball coach, Noah Webb as athletic worker/baseball scorekeeper, Jillian Kane, athletic worker/scorekeeper and Jon Deemer, athletic worker/scorekeeper. All will receive a salary in keeping with terms of the current bargaining agreement with the Moshannon Valley Education Association.