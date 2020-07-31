HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved a number of items directly related to district personnel at a special meeting Thursday.
Directors unanimously approved a one-year extension to the contract currently held with the district’s custodians and cafeteria workers. District Superintendent John Zesiger said there are no changes to the pact with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
“We will follow the same plan as the previous contract,” he said, adding, the agreement is consistent with the one governing the district’s secretaries and support staff.
The board accepted the resignation of personal care aide Carlotta Davis; assistant junior high football Coach Jared Grassi; and athletic worker Bridget Pedmo.
Directors authorized hiring Amy Sachdeva as an elementary instructor; Robyn Daniel as a full-time classroom aide; Ashley Greslick as a full-time personal care aide; Roger Elensky as a part-time custodian; Roxanne Swanson as a part-time library classroom assistant; Derick Jones as assistant junior high football coach; and Rachel Perea as assistant junior high girl’s soccer coach. The salary and benefits for each of those hired are consistent with the current collective bargaining agreement with the union representing each respective position.