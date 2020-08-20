HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board has approved a matrix to guide school administrators in making decisions about school closings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directors have authorized the use of a guide to help make determinations about whether school buildings will be open for face-to-face learning or will close with students learning remotely depending on the number of cases in the community and school population.
The matrix determines the levels of coronavirus in the community and among students and staff in a 14-day period ranking the numbers of incident rates per 100,000 people from low to substantial. It also takes into consideration whether those infected have been in one or both of the school buildings.
During low spread of 10 cases or less per 100,000, the school building does not have to close as per the state Department of Health, even if one of those is a student or member of the staff. If the number increases from two-to-four infected students or staff members at one or both buildings, the school or schools where they have been will have to close for three to five days and public health staff will oversee contact tracing and quarantines. If the number of infected persons increases to five or more students or staff members at one or both schools, all schools in the district will have to close for 14 days for cleaning and sanitizing.
In moderate spread of 11-99 cases per 100,000 people, schools do not need to close if there is one infected student or staff member. If there are two to four infected students or staff members at a building the school or schools would close for five to seven days and schools would close for 14 days if there are more than five students or staff who are diagnosed with the public health department staff directing contact tracing and quarantines.
At a level of substantial community spread with 100 or more cases per 100,000, the buildings in the district would close for 14 days in all scenarios with public health department staff directing contact tracing and quarantines.
Information presented with the matrix notes, additional information may be considered in helping to determine what administration should do. The date includes local area and county case counts, increased staff absences and the ability to provide instruction safely and increased bus contractor absences and the inability to transport students to school in a safe manner.
If buildings in the school district close because of the levels of infected school population, all students will learn remotely on days schools are closed.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “Moshannon Valley’s closure matrix follows The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the state Department of Education’s recommendations following public health guidance to assist schools with metrics for holding in-person instruction. The matrix is more for families, staff, and community members to see the metrics PDE and DOH have compiled to guide Pennsylvania schools.
“The decision to close would be made in cooperation with recommendations from those organizations and there are any number of factors that could additionally contribute to the decision to close.”
He said the district is working hard to get information out to district families and the public.
“Moshannon Valley administration and school board members really want to keep all the information transparent for our families, and will continue to follow guidance provided to us so we can provide the safest environment possible for students and staff.”