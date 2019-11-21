HOUTZDALE — Beginning next year, all Moshannon Valley School District students will be starting and ending the school day at the same time.
The board of directors on Monday approved establishing a unified start time for elementary and secondary students and staff beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
The board’s action comes following a public hearing in late September and an informal meeting held earlier this month to allow parents to express any new or lingering concerns about the plan. No parent at either meeting objected to the plan, although several expressed concerns about potential individual student busing issues.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said only three people attended the informal meeting. A couple had a busing question concerning their elementary-school aged child and another parent expressed thanks that the district’s plan addressed concerns expressed earlier by adding a 13th bus and rescheduling elementary and secondary student arrival times so that older siblings could remain at home with younger ones.
Parents concerns were addressed prior to the Nov. 6 informal meeting through a change to the busing schedule. A 13th combined elementary and high school route has been added for students living in the Ansonville/Madera areas.
In the morning, the bus would begin picking up students at 7:13 a.m. and arrive at school by 8:10 a.m. In the evening, the bus would depart from the school at 3:05 p.m. and drop off the last student by 3:58 p.m. In a letter sent last month to parents, Dr. Zesiger said, “(The district) has been able to add an additional bus at no extra cost by more strategically using the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center bus. As a result, the length of time some students are on buses has been reduced significantly.”
Dr. Zesiger said at the initial public hearing and in numerous calls and emails received by the district, residents and parents overwhelmingly said, for bus routes with separate runs, they wanted secondary students to leave after elementary school-aged students and arrive home prior to them so that older siblings could be home to stay with younger siblings. The new busing arrangement reflects that change.
The final change is for the district’s collaboration center to be open and staffed for several hours following the conclusion of the school day. In Dr. Zesiger’s letter, he told parents the center will be open Monday through Thursday from 3-7 p.m. each day to provide a safe, supervised location for students who remain after school for academic assistance or to participate in after-school activities or events, a location to work on homework or entertain themselves until their families are able to pick them up.
Dr. Zesiger said, “As highlighted in the presentation, the long-term financial benefits of moving to a single start time in conjunction with (the district’s) declining enrollment, which reduces its state subsidy, projected increases in economically disadvantaged households, and a shrinking tax base makes this transition important for the school district.”
The proposed plan presented at the public meeting includes a school day from 8:10 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. for all students. The plan would have high school students attending school about 30 minutes later than they currently do and elementary school students would be dismissed 25 minutes earlier than they currently are. The district’s goal is to have all students picked up no earlier than 7 a.m. and home by 4 p.m.