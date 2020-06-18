HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board adopted the 2020-21 budget of $16.1 million with no tax increase.
At Monday’s meeting, directors voted unanimously to accept the spending plan. Next year’s budget expects revenue of $15,158,479 and expenses of $16,138,479. The $980,000 deficit will be balanced with a withdrawal from the district’s reserve fund. Business Manager Elsie Harchak reported the figure represents the most severe possible outcome.
“That is the worst case scenario. I truly don’t expect the school year will end like that but I have that built in because there are so many unknowns,” she explained.
There have been several additions to the expense column since the board reviewed the tentative budget in April.
“Mainly the expenditures are to address COVID-19 requirements to open the buildings for the coming year,” Harchak said.
Some of those inclusions include personal protective equipment, technology needed to support the curriculum, additional transportation and additional cleaning services.
Real estate millage will remain at 91.8 — or $9.18 per $100 of assessed property value.
The board approved taxes supporting the budget. They include a per capita and Act 511 per capita levy of $5 each and earned income and realty transfer taxes of 1 percent with 0.5 percent paid to municipalities that have adopted the tax.
Directors also approved a resolution accepting the 2020 homestead/farmstead exclusion that would provide tax relief of $170.93 for each eligible property.