MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors have designated certain township roads open for use by off-road vehicles.
With a split vote, the board adopted an ordinance that names 20 highways for use by properly titled and insured all-terrain or utility-terrain vehicles in a joint-use with other vehicle traffic. Supervisor John Saggese Jr. voted no. Supervisors James Williams and Josiah Jones approved.
The roads are Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eagle, Fulton, Glastonbury, Stone and Whitman streets; Casanova, Cemetery, Emigh Run, Graham Station, Gray Hollow, Morrisdale Dam, Oak Grove, Pardee, School House, Sustrick and Troy Hill roads; and Firemans Drive. The ordinance states it will become effective within five days but the supervisors said residents should not use it until signs have been posted officially naming the roads for joint use.
Solicitor Dan Nelson, during his report, told the supervisors the ordinance had been revised based on comments received by the supervisors at the June meeting. The amended ordinance had been advertised for adoption at Wednesday’s meeting. He told the board if they decide in the future to add more township roads or snowmobiles to the list of vehicles allowed to use the roads jointly, permission could come by resolution rather than adopting a new ordinance.
Several members of the audience expressed concern about who would enforce whether those riding the off-road vehicles were wearing helmets and if the vehicles were licensed and insured. “Ninety percent of the people who will ride on the roads don’t have their vehicles insured or licensed,” an audience member said.
Nelson said those items are required in the state’s vehicle code so enforcement will fall to the state police — as will citations if those riding are found on state highways.
Williams said he was in full support of the ordinance.
“I think the ATV ordinance is a great thing,” Williams said. “People who abide by the laws are allowed to ride on these roads legally. You will still have the ones that defy the law … but if it were up to me I would say to open every road.”
He also said he hoped people would ride responsibly and legally.
“If the supervisors see an issue we will be bringing it back for discussion,” Williams noted.
Saggese said he was opposed to the ordinance but had spoken with several township residents who were in favor of the designation.
“They thought it was a good idea,” he said.
Jones said the township worked with the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails organization to determine which roads to open to joint traffic and the organization would be purchasing and installing the signs designating the highways for joint use. There would be no cost to the township for the designation.
Jones said it was at the organization’s suggestion the 20 township roads were designated as a sort of trial run.
“When we met with Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, the board was thinking to open all the township roads but Snow Shoe Rails to Trails didn’t want to go that far,” Jones said.
Several members of the audience voiced their support of the ordinance. “I think it is great. You will probably have some problems with it but those can be worked out,” an audience member said.