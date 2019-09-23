MORRISDALE — State Police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart has ruled the cause of an early morning camp fire Saturday on Gray Hollow Road in Morris Township to be arson.
The blaze was investigated by Stewart and Clearfield-based State Police.
The camp was owned by Wayne Siegfried, 54, of Philipsburg. No damage estimate was provided. There were no reported injuries.
The investigation on the fire continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Clearfield at 857-3800 or Stewart at 776-6136.