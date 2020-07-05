MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors set the date for a public hearing for the transfer of a liquor license to service the local Minit Mart convenience store. The store is located along the Morrisdale-Allport Highway in Morrisdale.
At Wednesday’s supervisors’ meeting, township Solicitor Dan Nelson reported the township had received a request from Attorney Mark Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara Professional Corporation Pittsburgh, acting on behalf of Minit Mart’s owner Nittany Oil Co. of State College. Kozar asked the township to schedule a public hearing in consideration of the company’s request to transfer a liquor license that would allow Minit Mart to sell alcohol at the store.
Nelson said the state’s Liquor Code requires an opportunity for the public to give opinions whenever a company is transferring a liquor license from another municipality.
“It is a requirement for the township to give an opportunity for residents to provide testimony, evidence or comment concerning why the supervisors should approve or oppose the transfer,” Nelson said.
The supervisors set Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Morris Township Municipal Building as the date, time and place for the hearing. Nelson said he would notify Nittany Oil Co. concerning the information about the hearing.