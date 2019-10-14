CURWENSVILLE — Many residents of Clearfield County have purchased items or donated funds to prepare Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse, but few have met anyone who received one of those boxes.
On Saturday, about 40 people involved in coordinating the ministry at their churches attended a reception at the First Baptist Church of Curwensville to hear a first-hand account from Livia Young who received a shoebox in 1999 when she was living in a Romanian orphanage.
Young, who now lives near Atlanta, Ga., related her early years growing up with a mother who had difficulty providing for her and a younger brother and finally surrendered them to an orphanage.
“At the orphanage the food was not the best. Some days the supply was so low that all we would receive to eat was a piece of dry, moldy bread and tea. To this day I can’t drink tea,” she said.
She said hygienic items were in very short supply and five to 10 children would be bathed in one tub of water.
“Everyone tried very hard to be the first kid in line,” she said.
Young said she had two dreams. The first was to find someone who would love her.
“Love and personal attention is scarce when you are an orphan. I wanted someone who would make me feel like I existed in the world,” she explained. Her second wish was for hair clips. She said even though her hair was cut very short because she had been afflicted with lice, she still wanted hair clips.
“I could never get them,” she said.
Young recounted the day she received a shoebox for Christmas.
“When Operation Christmas Child came to the orphanage, we all got very excited. We knew Americans were coming and what we knew in the orphanage about Americans was that they had lots of candy and stuff and they were loving.”
The shoeboxes were distributed and Young said she held on to hers for dear life.
“So that no one could take it away from me,” she explained. She said the volunteer told them the shoeboxes had been packed for them by someone who loved them. Young said she didn’t understand how someone who had never met her could love her.
She said the volunteer shared the boxes were packed to share the love of Christ. Young said it was then she knew Jesus Christ loved her and, “He wanted me to live for Him. God made all that possible through a simple shoebox,” she said.
When she opened her box, Young said she remembers the bar of soap and how it smelled and the big package of hair clips.
“Something that we all take for granted got me so excited,” she said, adding, “I tried to put every one of them in my hair. My dream came true. I was so happy.”
Young shared she also received a necklace adorned with a heart that read “Best Friends.” She asked the volunteer to take half the heart and said someday she hoped she would again find her, and the heart could be put back together.
That volunteer went on to eventually adopt her.
“God told her to adopt me. God wanted me to have a family,” Young said.
Although she later was adopted by another Christian family after the volunteer was not able to care for her any longer, Young said she came to know Jesus Christ as her personal savior and dedicated her life to Him.
Young was also able to eventually find her biological mother and was able to share with her the testimony of how God had changed her and what he had done for her, she said.
Young said the box served as a lifeline for her when she was living in the orphanage because she knew someone cared about her.
“So I encourage you to pack one more box so that one more child knows about God and can have Jesus in their life.”
Young said she spends her free time traveling to speak about Operation Christmas Child. “Speaking is my true passion and a way to give back for those boxes. It’s a way to give joy.”
The national collection week for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes is Nov. 18-25. Locally, boxes may be dropped off in Curwensville at the First Baptist Church, 1227 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
Hours are: Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 24, 1-5 p.m.; and Nov. 25, 7-9 a.m.