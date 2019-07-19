CURWENSVILLE — The Moore Brothers of Clearfield has been part of the entertainment lineup at Curwensville Days almost as long as the festival has been held.
The Moore Brothers will perform Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m. on the bandshell stage at Irvin Park.
Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer said the committee requests the Moore Brothers entertain festival goers each year for one simple reason. “They’re a real crowd pleaser.”
She said the band can be counted on to do what it says it will. “They are reliable and they are a staple. People want to hear them.”
Curwensville Days began as a three-day festival at Irvin Park in 1969 by the now defunct Curwensville Jaycees. Although the event has grown and changed through the years, 1975 is the first year the event was referred to as Curwensville Days. During the 50 years, the festival has been in existence, one thing has remained the same — entertainment by some variation of the Moore family.
John Moore of the Moore Brothers said he can trace the long-standing booking through 1976, although he believes some combination of the family could have been entertaining festival-goers since the event’s inception.
Moore said his father, Edgar “Bud” Moore Jr. and his band, the Hillsdale Hillbillies, provided the accompaniment for square dancing each year, a staple in the festival’s entertainment lineup, and the father often called on at least one of his sons to perform in his band.
Bud Moore Jr. also served as the long-time master of ceremonies for the festival’s annual fiddler’s contest.
“My Dad would be there Thursday night for the contest and sometimes his band performed afterwards. The Moore Brothers or my band Moore or Less also performed sometime during the festival,” he explained.
“I can remember when there was no bandshell at the park and the bands played on a pavement square,” he said, adding, “When we played on the pavement, our show was more like a dance. Now that we are performing on the bandshell, it is more like a show with a feeder audience. We play songs, have comedy and often do a skit. Some people still dance but not as many,” he stated.
Moore said the band’s fanbase has changed too.
“We have followers who go from place to place with us. Our audience has grown with us. They have gotten older and we have gotten older. We don’t necessarily appeal to young kids.”
He said the 2018 show at Curwensville Days is believed by the band to be its biggest crowd there to date.
“It was a huge turnout,” he said.
Members of the band are John Moore, Mike Moore, Janie Moore and Bill Moore. John Moore said the band’s signature song is “God Bless the USA,” a song made popular by Lee Greenwood. “The whole crowd stands up when we sing it. They look forward to it. My Dad always said we needed to do something patriotic in each show. Lee Greenwood sang it originally, but we do it differently and harmonize on it. It’s a really nice tune for us.”
Moore said the band will continue to perform at Curwensville Days as long as the committee wants it to do so. Each year, he said, he expects the Curwensville Days committee to say they are going to take the festival’s entertainment lineup in a new direction but following its performance, the committee books them for the next festival.
“Whenever I say don’t you want to try someone different, they say ’No, we want you.’”