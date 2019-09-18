HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District is eligible for funding from the U.S. Department of Education.
At Monday’s school director’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported the district has qualified to receive $17,141 from the department’s Rural and Low Income Schools program. According to information on the U.S. Department of Education’s website, those funds can be used for initiatives that improve student achievement.
Dr. Zesiger told The Progress the federal stipends are funded through Title 6 monies.
Criteria for the grant is based on the level of poverty in the area, which can vary from year-to-year.
“This is the second year we have received funding in the five years that I have been superintendent,” Dr. Zesiger said.
The district plans to use the funds to purchase Promethean Active Panels that will be installed in classrooms to provide interactive displays.