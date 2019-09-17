HOUTZDALE — Parents of Moshannon Valley School District students and residents will have an opportunity to ask questions about how a unified school start time would work at an upcoming meeting.
At Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said a public meeting on the subject has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Parents of both junior-senior high school and elementary students are encouraged to attend to ask questions and hear administrators and board directors explain the district’s tentative plan to start both schools at the same time as soon as the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Zesiger told The Progress the meeting will offer time for those attending to inquire about how the plan would work and present any concerns.
“I would love to see 200 or 300 parents come and ask questions,” Zesiger said.
Letters informing district parents about the meeting were mailed on Sept. 9. Parents will be reminded by the district’s messenger program just prior to Sept. 25.
Administrators have been working on plans for transportation and costs for about a year. Dr. Zesiger told directors at the January meeting, the prospect of all schools having the same start time is favorable.
“It looks like it is a possibility,” Dr. Zesiger said at the board’s January meeting. At the time, he reported a review of the district’s transportation plan found it would be possible to convey all the district’s students at the same time in the mornings without having to add buses — and no drastic changes as far as fuel for the buses.
“We will continue with that and have things moving forward,” Zesiger said, noting the next step in the process is a more formal review. Also to be considered is how a unified start time would mesh with the schedule for Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, athletic schedules and contracts with the district’s teachers and support staff unions.
The earliest the unified start time would go into effect is the 2020-2021 school year, he said.
In February 2018, the board first discussed the possibility of moving to a coordinated start time for all schools in the district and authorized conducting a feasibility study.
Currently, the high school students start their school day approximately one hour earlier than the elementary students. It was noted at that time, if the district were to transition to a unified start time, the buses transporting students would be on the roads within the district less time each day, although there is a possibility individual students could experience a longer ride time, a previously published article stated.
Other benefits to a single start time would be the possibility of sharing teachers, staff, and assistants between the two buildings. Varying school schedules now create conflicts and do not allow for this to happen currently, the previous article stated. There is also a chance some students could sleep later in the mornings than they currently do.