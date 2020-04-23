HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board has accepted the proposed 2020-21 budget with no tax increase.
The board has also approved advertising the budget as available for inspection by the public beginning this week. The board plans to adopt the spending plan’s draft at its June 15 meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, Business Manager Elsie Harchak outlines details of the spending plan for directors.
Next year, the school district expects revenue totaling $15,159,851 and expenses of $15,738,154 creating a deficit of $578,303. Harchak said she is continuing to finalize income amounts and whittle down expenses.
“The deficit is not too bad considering everything that is going on. I feel pretty good about what we have now,” she said.
The revenue projected includes $3,763,410 from local sources; $10,956,441 from state stipends and $440,000 from the federal government.
The local income is provided through current and delinquent property and Act 511 taxes for per capita, earned income and realty transfer. It also includes investment earnings, local education agency activities revenue and contributions and donations from private sources.
State monies include basic education funding, transportation safe schools funding and property tax reduction allocations. Federal funding includes monies for Title I and Title II student programs for mathematics and reading.
Harchak said she expects the district would not receive as much in local tax revenue as in prior years because of the current financial situation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think there will be a reduction in local tax revenue and in earned income tax with everything that is going on,” she said.