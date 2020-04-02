HOUTZDALE — Like all Clearfield County school districts, Moshannon Valley School District’s schedule is in a state of flux created by directives to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“We have a lot of moving parts right now,” Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told The Progress.
The district has been providing a meal program for children and youth living in the district under the age of 19.
“We are feeding students and are averaging around 230 students per day or handing out about 460 meals per day with the packages that contain lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow. With that, we are handing out approximately 3,200 meals per week. We have daily teams of 10 that include administration, cafeteria, custodial, security and a secretary on each team. They are working hard to keep up with the growing demand for meals.”
He said the district is offering students a combination of educational offerings including planned instruction and enrichment activities along with curriculum review.
Zesiger defined the plan.
“Enrichment and review consists of informal activities to reinforce or extend students’ prior learning. In those activities, new standards and skills are not the focus, the focus is to maintain levels of prior learning. Subjects other than math and English/language arts will be maintained through enrichment activities only.”
Enrichment activities can be found at www. movalley.org/aa, he said.
Review activities for math, English and language arts for the last unit students completed, when they were in school, will be diffused using both electronic means or with paper packets. All students will receive activities consistent with pre-determined ability levels, he said.
Some of what students will receive is planned instruction.
“Planned Instruction is teaching and learning similar to what would occur in a classroom setting, but takes into account the unique situation presented by the COVID-19 closure.” Within this process, teachers used planned courses of instruction of new concepts and skills aligned to grade level standards and aligned to individual student learning levels. Planned instruction will include math, English and language arts, Zesiger said.
The district’s special education department is providing special education students with the supports they need in English and language arts and math, as well as continuing with scheduled individual education plans meetings, provided families are able to meet electronically or by telephone.
Zesiger said, to date, the district has delayed all events that were scheduled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year until it gets further direction about the school year.
“Moshannon Valley will first postpone events and will decide to cancel them only as a last resort. The district and the school board understands the special place events like the Freshman Dance, Prom, Scholarship and Awards Banquet, School Plays, Baccalaureate, and Graduation hold for students and families and, to the best of our ability, want to provide for those experiences,” he said.
Zesiger said he thanks students, families and school staff. “Everyone has done a wonderful job adapting to this new temporary reality. They have remained positive, have remained vested in seeing that Moshannon Valley stays safe and continues to be an important operation in the community. We will be here for our students and families and cannot wait until they are able to return,” he said.