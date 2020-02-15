HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District explored solutions to combat its above average rate of high school absenteeism at a town hall meeting Thursday.
Approximately 75 were in attendance including state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.( R-Clearfield/Cambria), state Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria), Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, District Judge Jim Glass, Clearfield County Children and Youth Services representatives, administrators, teachers and parents. The session, held in the district’s collaboration center, was to present information and provide a format to discuss factors possibly contributing to the district’s high school’s higher than average truancy rate.
The school district organized Thursday’s meeting in response to being designated by the state Department of Education for targeted school improvement because its high school attendance rate reported for 2018-19 was 76 percent –lower than the statewide average of 85.5 percent. In the district’s high school’s economically disadvantaged subgroup, the rate is 67 percent.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district called the meeting hoping to counter the problem and create a plan of action by involving parents, guardians and families in the process.
“These numbers are why we’re here. As much as the district would like to be able to make the changes — we can’t and that’s why we’re here,” he told the audience.
Zesiger presented information about the district’s rate of student absenteeism and reviewed changes to the mandatory school attendance laws that will go into effect in the 2020-21 school year. Next year school attendance is required for students age six to 18. Currently, laws apply to students age eight to 16. Also new is students who have three unexcused absences or 10 days oc absences, either excused or unexcused, will have a letter sent to their parents and the district will schedule an intervention meeting where a corrective action plan will be formulated. Clearfield County Children and Youth Services will be notified of the meeting.
Following the meeting, students who have additional absences from school may have a citation filed with the local district magisterial court and there could be further involvement by CYS.
Students who miss 18 or more days are considered a chronically absent student because they have missed 10 percent or more of the school year with some missing more than 60 days. Zesiger said although the district has made a concerted effort to lower the incidents of student school absence, the total percentage of students who are chronically absent from school during the current school year is already higher than the amount for the entire 2018-19 school year.
Zesiger reported that, based on studies that polled district students, fears for personal safety is not a factor in student absence nor is bullying within the school.
Several high school instructors and administrators presented information, based on their observations. One teacher said he noticed a number of students extending their holiday vacations by not attending school on the day prior to the break. He said he also believes there are a number of households in the district where students are getting themselves ready for school because their parents have left for work and they choose not to attend.
He said some of the students are hindered when fellow students are absent because they can’t advance because the previous lesson must be reiterated to accommodate the student who missed the class.
“It slows the progression of moving forward. Then it becomes a double whammy for the school district because it is not only hurting attendance but students’ academic scores,” he explained.
Other teachers noted senior high students often feels a sense of entitlement about missing days of school.
High school Principal Kris Albright said often parents, through their actions, support that belief. He reported witnessing on several occasions –often a sunny warm Friday during the second half of the school year, the high school office’s phone begins ringing about 11 a.m. On the phone are parents requesting to pick up their children early from school.
“I have parents allowing their kids to dismiss from school early and probably 15 to 20 of those kids are on the chronic absentee listing,” he said.
Administrators said they are aware many students miss school because they are sick or have a medial situation that requires care and in most cases they are not the ones contributing to the high school’s designation.
Elementary Principal Tracie Tomasko said, “It’s kids that stay home because they want to. You are not likely going to fall into the chronic absences category if kids are ill or have a medical situation.”
Parents said they believe the district can also improve. One parent talked about incorrect reporting of student absences to which Zesiger said the district’s information system contacts parents when a student is marked absent. He encouraged parents who receive a call in error to notify the district so it can be corrected.
Other parents encouraged teachers and administrators to reach out to students who are often absent as there could be underlying factors. He said, as a teenager from a poor home with an abusive relative, he would have appreciated an intervention.
“I would have liked someone to reach out a hand to me. I am not trying to put anything more onto the teachers but I know I would have liked a teacher to reach out to me and ask why I was missing school.”
Other issues that could be contributing included drug abuse, students who are not being raised by their parents and child abuse.
Langerholc who chairs the senate’s education committee, thanked those in attendance and said he appreciated the opportunity to attend the town hall. “This shows commitment to the kids and the school district. This outreach and speaking to people helps guide voting in Harrisburg. The ideas presented may help to make changes in future school laws. At the end of the day that’s why you’re here to help kids succeed.”
Sankey said, “A lot of these problems are part of the culture. Moshannon Valley is not alone. The dynamics keep changing. You come to work to teach and end up dealing with a whole litany of problems. Teachers and administrators have to wear a lot of hats. The school district is the center of the community. I think you are doing a fantastic job with the resources you have.”
Dr. Zesiger thanked those in attendance and asked them to continue to mull over solutions and to reach out to the school district with any thoughts or concerns.
“Meetings like this help give us ideas but this conversation can’t stop here,” he said.