HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School social studies instructor Darin Ricciotti will be assuming a district administrative position next month.
Ricciotti was hired by Moshannon Valley School Board at Monday’s meeting as the new assistant principal. The position is 243 days per school year. Ricciotti will be paid an annual salary of $69,500 plus benefits in accordance with the district’s Act 93 compensation and benefits plan.
He will replace Justin Fye whose resignation from the position was accepted by the board at its May business meeting. Fye was recently hired as an elementary principal for the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.
The board also approved advertising for a secondary social studies teacher.
Also under personnel items, the board accepted the resignation of elementary instructor Meghan Beardsley, effective Aug. 17.