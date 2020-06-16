HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Directors authorized moving ahead with the project to add a full-size gymnasium and cafeteria upgrade to the elementary school wing by advertising it for bids.
At Monday’s meeting, the board granted permission for project consultant KTH Architects Inc., DuBois, to prepare and complete the bidding process for an auxiliary gymnasium and cafeteria area expansion at an estimated cost of approximately $2.4 million.
Prior to the vote, board members held a discussion on whether enough seating was included in the design.
During his presentation, KTH Principal Architect Jerome Bankovich Jr. said the original design included three rows of bleachers on one side of the gymnasium which would provide seating for approximately 150 spectators.
Several members said they did not believe that was enough seating for some of the events that could be held at the gymnasium citing the fact that often days of school missed for inclement weather could force the district into hosting two home games on the same night and time.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said he did not believe that scenario happens often, but it has occurred in the past.
“The main purpose of the gymnasium is not for competition. It is to provide space for practices. Currently, no teams are able to practice when there is a home event,” he said.
Zesiger has also noted at past meetings, the district has had to turn down a number of requests, both from district groups and outside, to use the current gymnasium because the facility is heavily in demand throughout the school year.
Director Nathan Dotts said he believed the design should include bleachers on both sides of the gymnasium.
“I’m not a fan of all the bleachers being on one side. If we are going to do this, we need to do it right,” he stated.
Several members agreed with Dotts, stating they too believe the design should include additional seating.
“I believe we should add and build more than we think we will need. Why go short on this?,” Director A.J. Adams said, adding later, “I think if you go with the additional space, it’s going to be used more than we think.”
Bankovich said he would complete a new drawing of the design with additional seating before the request for bids is advertised. In the interest of adhering to the schedule developed for the process, the new draft will be sent to board members for their okay before the project is advertised.
A timeline for the project is the project would be advertised in the coming weeks. Bids will be awarded in September. Construction would begin in November and completed by August 2021 in time for the 2021-22 school year. The work is expected to take approximately seven months to complete, weather permitting.