HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District directors were updated at Monday’s meeting on the status of a project to add a full-size auxiliary gymnasium and cafeteria upgrade to the complex’s elementary wing.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported the project has been advertised.
“The gym project has gone out to bid. An opening has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.”
Proposals for general construction, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical for the 9,728-square foot structure will opened at 9:30 a.m. outdoors at the entrance to the current gymnasium, weather permitting.
At August’s business meeting, the board granted permission for project Consultant KTH Architects Inc., DuBois, to prepare and complete the bidding process for an auxiliary gymnasium and cafeteria area expansion at an estimated cost of more than $2 million.
Construction costs are estimated at $1.8 million and the remaining costs are for architectural and engineering services, geotechnical surveys and permit fees. The work is expected to take seven months to complete.
Zesiger has noted at several meetings that both the current gym and elementary cafeteria are utilized by students, staff and the public for numerous purposes and there is often difficulty in scheduling the number of events to be held at both sites. There is also extra work created for the custodial staff when they are required to tear down and set up tables in the cafeteria to prepare for events, he said.
Construction could begin as soon as November and be completed, weather and schedule permitting, by August 2021 in time for the 2021-22 school year.
The board has set up financing for the project by accepting a loan proposal for up to $2 million from Kish Bank at a 2.72 percent fixed interest rate and a 102-month maturity.