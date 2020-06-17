HOUTZDALE — Like other school districts across the commonwealth, Moshannon Valley School District must create an approved health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year before students can return to class.
Each district that is considering a return to in-person instruction in the fall must have an accepatable plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan will serve as the district’s guide for all activities. Each plan is required to be customized to the specific needs of each school within the district and created in consultation with local health agencies.
Information on Gov. Tom Wolf’s website states plans should comprise adequate flexibility to adapt to changing conditions.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said at Monday’s board meeting he hopes to have the board vote at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 30, on a plan for reopening the school district for summer athletic practices.
Zesiger reported he will attend a meeting this week with administrators of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and its sending school districts to work on draft plans for school reopening.
Director Nathan Dotts told the board he has received a number of questions from district parents concerning the start of school for the coming year and the district’s plans. He said he hopes a plan that would better meet students’ needs for the coming school year can be put into place.
“Kids aren’t learning the way they should be. Gov. Wolf’s orders are taking away student learning opportunities and their youth,” he said.
Zesiger said the district’s ultimate goal would be for all students to return to school for in-person learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year and continue the practice throughout the year.
“While our goal is to have everyone back, the district’s main sticking point is transportation and social distancing. (Under the new requirements) the district will need to run three buses for what it is running one bus to do now.”
The new plan must have numerous components to meet all health and safety requirements, he explained.
“This is going to have a lot of moving parts and there isn’t going to be one answer that will appease all people in the Moshannon Valley School District, but we are going to try to build a system that caters to all of those various needs. The district’s goal is to maximize the number of students that will be here every day,” Zesiger said.