HOUTZDALE — At director’s April business meeting, Moshannon Valley School Board unanimously accepted the proposed 2020-21 budget containing no tax increase.
At Monday’s meeting, Business Manager Elsie Harchak reported the spending plan has been revised to reflect the current information from the state.
“The revision is mainly because the district has not received clear information on what the state budget will be. We believe we cannot keep the original state funding proposals in the tentative budget. The main subsidies have been reduced to the 2018-19 and 2019-20 levels,” Harchak explained.
She also reported she believes, at this time, funds received from the federal CARES emergency relief program can be used to fill in the gaps in any shortfall in the district’s basic education funding subsidy received from the state.
Harchak also reported $200,000 was added for more online curriculum that is needed to prepare for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“We will continue to monitor the budget as information comes in from the state and federal government and adjust the budget as necessary before the final budget is presented for the board’s approval in June,” she said.
The spending plan projects next year’s income at $14,941,956. Expenses total $15,928,154. There is currently a deficit of $986,198.
The local income is provided through current and delinquent property and Act 511 taxes for per capita, earned income and realty transfer. It also includes investment earnings, local education agency activities revenue and contributions and donations from private sources.
State monies include basic education funding, transportation safe schools funding and property tax reduction allocations. Federal funding includes monies for Title I and Title II student programs for mathematics and reading.