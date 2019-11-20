In January, Moshannon Valley School Board will hear a formal presentation on a proposed project to add a second elementary gymnasium and a dedicated elementary cafeteria.
At Monday’s directors meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reviewed the project’s goals and objectives with board members. He said both the gym and the elementary cafeteria are currently utilized for many purposes. He noted difficulty in scheduling events at certain times of the year and extra work created for the custodial staff who are called on to tear down and set up tables.
He said the project would provide a second gym for district athletic events and practices, a full-size space for elementary physical education classes and additional athletic and meeting spaces to increase community involvement. A new cafeteria would serve as a permanent space for students to eat and an upgrade would mean better service for students, Dr. Zesiger said.
A feasibility study performed by the district’s architect KTH Architects Inc., DuBois for the project created three options for the work, expected to cost between $1.5 and $3 million depending on the option selected. Dr. Zesiger told the board Monday, of the three choices, he likes the second option because it would be the least disruptive to the elementary school schedule.
The proposal would add a new structure to house a second gym and the new cafeteria to the elementary wing beside the existing kitchen.
“If the structure is built on the side it wouldn’t impact the existing building. Work on the gymnasium could get under way while school is in session and the cafeteria work could be done over the summer, and ideally we would start the new school year with it,” Dr. Zesiger said.
If the board votes on an option in January, a tentative timeline for the new structure is design work that would begin in March with bid specifications being completed by June. The project would be advertised in August and bids awarded in September. Construction would begin in November and be completed by August 2021 in time for the 2021-22 school year.
The board gave authorization to Dr. Zesiger and Business Manager Elsie Harchak to begin researching financing options for the project and report back at the board’s Monday, Jan. 20 meeting.