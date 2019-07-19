HOUTZDALE — Student athletes at Moshannon Valley Area School District who do not meet academic requirements during their sports season often have their opportunity to play taken away or restricted.
At Monday’s Moshannon Valley School Board meeting, directors heard about the Academic Study Table — a program returning for the 2019-20 school year, that is able to help young athletes get their playing time back.
According to information supplied by the district, “In order to have a positive learning environment for all student athletes and students who have not met specific academic standards, a study table program will be available to students throughout the academic year.”
The purpose of the program is to provide students with a comfortable, interactive learning habitat where a high level of academic achievement and achievement will be promoted. Student athletes who utilize the study time will undoubtedly make positive strides toward attaining academic goals.
Each of the district’s athletic programs will be assigned a designated study table session one time each week. The study table will be monitored by a coach from the designated athletic program. Students who are academically ineligible will attend all study sessions until they are in good academic standing. Other athletes will attend one day each week.
Study Table hours will be held after school Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “The study tables idea is actually something returning to the district’s programs. Several years ago, we offered study tables after school for all students who might need extra help or who need a quiet place to study to promote a strong academic foundation. Moshannon Valley got away from this program. We believe re-instituting it could benefit our student athlete’s athletic eligibility as well as help other students who need an atmosphere conducive to studying after school. Our coaches hope that having a mandatory day a week for each team helps keeps our student-athletes on track.”
Dr. Zesiger said he believes the program is a good fit for district students.
“We want to continue to keep a focus on our academic expectations while working to provide support systems so that all of our students can be successful.”