HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board granted permission to proceed with the preliminary phase of a proposed project to add a second elementary gymnasium and a dedicated elementary cafeteria.
According to Board Secretary Elsie Harchak, Jerry Bankovich from KTH Architects, DuBois, attended Monday’s board meeting to provide details on the project that would add an addition to the elementary wing beside the existing kitchen housing both the gymnasium and the elementary cafeteria.
The project is expected to cost more than $2 million. Construction costs are estimated at $1.8 million and the remaining costs are for architectural and engineering services, geotechnical surveys and permit fees. The work is expected to take seven months to complete.
At the November meeting, District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported both the gym and cafeteria are utilized by students, staff and the public for many purposes and there is often difficulty in scheduling events for both sites. There is also extra work created for the custodial staff when they are required to tear down and set up tables in the cafeteria to prepare for events.
“If the structure is built on the side it wouldn’t impact the existing building. Work on the gymnasium could get under way while school is in session and the cafeteria work could be done over the summer, and ideally we would start the new school year with it,” Dr. Zesiger said in November.
A tentative timeline for the new structure is design work that would begin in March with bid specifications being completed by June. The project would be advertised in August and bids awarded in September. Construction would begin in November and be completed by August 2021 in time for the 2021-22 school year.
During its business meeting, the board approved proceeding with the project through the design and development phase and accepting a loan proposal for up to $2 million from Kish Bank at a 2.72 percent fixed interest rate and a 102-month maturity.
Harchak said there were several parents at the meeting who spoke in favor of the new elementary gymnasium.