HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved a number of items dealing with personnel at a recent meeting.
1. The board granted permission to advertise internally for a full-time kindergarten through grade 12 instructional and technology coach. The position is slated to begin at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
2. The board authorized the transfer of Debra Baer from part-time custodian to full-time custodian, effective Monday, Jan. 6. Her benefits and salary will be in accordance to the current collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
3. The board approved extending an offer of employment to Clayton Swanson as a part-time custodian. His salary and benefits will be in accordance to the current collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME and the district’s receipt of new hires’ documentation.
4. The board accepted resignations from head varsity baseball Coach James Hawkins; varsity baseball Assistant Coach Thomas Janocko; and head varsity soccer Coach Brian Wicker and granted permission to advertise all three positions.
5. The board authorized Business Manager Elsie Harchak to continue to serve as the district’s representative to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee and Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger as alternate.
6. The board authorized reimbursing Glen Hope Tax Collector Alma J. Dotts, $100 for a tax management program.