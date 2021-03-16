HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved a 2021 summer school and credit recovery program for high school students on Monday.
Directors unanimously accepted a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger for the district to offer an initiative that will allow students the opportunity to learn the material they need to move on to the next grade level at a two-week program in June.
The dates are Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10 and Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Approximately 11 core subjects will be available.
“This will help students catch up. We are going to have to expand our usual approach. We normally have one instructor (to oversee the program) but because participants will need to socially distance we will need more instructors,” Zesiger said.
The district will provide transportation to a condensed schedule of bus stops and meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service’s Seamless Summer Program.
Zesiger said the district is researching to determine whether the cost of the program can be paid through the COVID-19 pandemic funding awards the school district received and Title I monies.
In a related matter, directors also heard the district is planning an after-school tutoring program for the 2021-22 school year. Zesiger said district staff would be used to provide students with some one-on-one educational coaching at the close of the school day.