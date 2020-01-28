HOUTZDALE — At Moshannon Valley School Board’s recent meeting, the board approved additional measures for student graduation requirements.
Directors authorized maintaining Keystone Exams and project-based assessments as graduation requirements for district students.
According to information provided by the school district, all students must achieve proficient or advanced levels on each state Keystone Exam, algebra I, biology and English literature, meet the state’s cumulative score requirements or demonstrative proficiency on a project-based assessment overseen by Moshannon Valley School District.
At the request of District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger, a student who is unable to attain proficiency on any Keystone Exam, cumulative score or related project-based assessment may be granted a diploma based on meeting local credit and graduation project requirements.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said said previous requirements adopted by the school board did not include the new course of action set by the state that allows for cumulative score requirements.
Beginning in 2020-21, students who do not achieve the necessary proficient or advanced grade on Keystone Exam may still graduate from high school by demonstrating college or career readiness by meeting or exceeding the composite score configured for all three exams, complete locally-established, grade-based requirements in content areas associated with each of the exams or be granted a waiver for requirements of proficiency by the chief school administrator.
Students who are enrolled in a technical education program who have attained industry-based certification related to their program of study or demonstrate a high likelihood of success in their program of study.