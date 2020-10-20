HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board awarded bids for its new auxiliary gymnasium and elementary kitchen and cafeteria upgrade that will be added to the school complex’s elementary wing.
The 9,728-square foot structure would include a full-size reserve gymnasium and add cafeteria amenities and upgrade the elementary cafeteria including an entry to the cafeteria that can be locked whenever the gymnasium is in use.
According to information from the district’s project Consultant KTH Architects Inc., DuBois, presented at Monday’s board meeting, bids were opened Oct. 6.
Six offers, each, were received for general construction and heating, ventilation and air conditioning construction and five proposals, each, for plumbing construction and electrical construction.
The lowest base bids, totaling $2,735,110, were accepted by the board. They include: RT Contracting Inc., Duncansville, general construction, $2,090,000; Curwensville Heating & Plumbing, Curwensville, HVAC construction, $249,500; K&K Plumbing, Johnstown, plumbing construction, $138,610; and Bob Biter Electric Inc., Cresson, electrical construction, $257,000.
In addition to the construction costs, the consultant fee paid to KTH is $191.457. Permits and fees associated with the project are approximately $30,000 and the 10 percent contingency fee is $273,511 bringing the total cost for the project to $3,230,078.
In a letter to district Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger, company Vice President Jerry Bankovich wrote, “I believe the bids are competitive and in line with our estimates. The companies with the low bids have successfully completed previous projects of this size and nature.”
Bankovich said the the contractors selected by the board will receive a notice to proceed on Monday giving them 180 days to complete the work making the end date of the contract April 23. The contracts do include a clause stating contractors can shut down the job sites for inclement weather. The final completion date is scheduled for August in time for the 2021-22 school year.
The board has accepted financing for the project from Kish Bank borrowing up to $2 million at a 2.72 percent interest rate and a 102-month maturity.
Directors also approved taking $760,000 from the district’s capital reserve fund and placing it in the general fund for costs associated with the project. Information presented at Monday’s board meeting stated that would leave $1.2 million in the fund as an undesignated balance.