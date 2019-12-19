Clearfield County Commissioners thanked outgoing minority Commissioner Mark McCracken on the occasion of his final meeting on Tuesday.
McCracken, who has served as a county representative for 16 years, opted not to seek re-election in the November general election. Prior to being elected commissioner, he worked as the county’s information technology specialist.
Chairman John Sobel thanked McCracken for his work, willingness to serve, his commitment to Clearfield County and desire for good things to come to the county.
“Serving with you has been a great pleasure. You are dedicated both to the office and the residents of Clearfield County,” Sobel said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto also expressed his gratitude.
“Thank you for your service and the extensive experience you have provided to us.”
McCracken said, “I wish my fellow commissioners good luck. To my very able replacement, Dave Glass, I wish you a lot of luck. You will do a very good job. I have appreciated the last four years. It’s an end of a chapter in my life. It’s time to move on to a bright future.”
Glass thanked McCracken for his willingness to assist him with the position’s particulars.
“Over the last few weeks, you have gone out of your way to make this transition a smooth one,” he said.