MAYPORT — A 39-year-old Mayport man, accused of attempted murder, is in custody following a manhunt that started Wednesday evening and lasted until late afternoon Thursday, according to State Police in Punxsutawney.
Early Thursday morning, state police reported they were actively seeking the whereabouts of Ryan Dennis Snyder, who has been charged with attempted homicide as a result of an incident which occurred Wednesday evening Ringgold Township near the village of Mayport in Jefferson County.
Snyder was reportedly fleeing from a domestic incident Wednesday evening and was believed to have fired a gun into an occupied structure. The incident occurred on Sandy Hill Road.
During the search, Snyder was believed to still be in the area hiding within surrounding woods near the Jefferson/Armstrong County lines. He was considered armed and dangerous.
Several patrol members, as well as the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, searched the area for Snyder until he was caught shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports did not provide additional specifics related to the apprehension.
According to a criminal complaint, Snyder has been charged with criminal attempt — murder of the second degree, homicide 2; felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary –overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime; possession of firearm prohibited; strangulation, applying pressure to throat or neck; aggravated assault; criminal trespass; discharge of a firearm into occupied structure (five counts); misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another (four counts); possession of instrument of crime with intent; simple assault (two counts); and recklessly endangering another person (four counts).
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, Punxsutawney, state police were called to a residence at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday on Sandy Hill Road in response to a report of a domestic-related altercation with gunfire. In an interview, one of the victims said her boyfriend, Snyder, was reportedly highly intoxicated and had been consuming whisky. She said he allegedly tried to get her into his black sedan but she refused and a verbal argument began. Eventually, she reportedly did get into the vehicle in fear of being physically harmed if she did not comply.
While seated on the passenger side of Snyder’s vehicle, the woman said she reached over to the driver’s seat, pulled the keys from the ignition and threw them out the window in an effort to prevent Snyder from driving while intoxicated with her inside the vehicle, the affidavit said. She then tried to get out of the vehicle through the passenger side door and Snyder reportedly jumped over the center console and exited the vehicle following her.
Snyder allegedly then pinned the woman to the ground and, while on top of her, began choking her with both hands around her neck to the extent the woman could not breathe, the affidavit said. He then let the woman up off the ground and made suicidal statements to her which included, “I’ll just go kill myself then.”
The woman reportedly ran along Sandy Hill Road to a neighbor’s home and the man and woman living there allowed her to use their home to seek asylum from Snyder, the affidavit said. A short time later, Snyder reportedly entered the residence carrying a firearm, possibly a rifle or a shotgun. He allegedly forced himself into the residence through a rear entrance and then physically assaulted a resident. The woman said Snyder pointed the firearm at the resident and fired a round at him, causing him to fall to the floor.
Snyder reportedly then immediately left the residence and while passing his girlfriend in the doorway, told her to “check on him to see if I just shot him,” the affidavit said. As he left the residence, the girlfriend said she could hear more gunshots striking the residence. The woman then barricaded herself in the restroom until state police arrived and said she was in fear of her life.
In an interview with police, the man who was shot and the woman who lives with him told police Snyder shot the man.
Following a separate incident July 28, Snyder has been charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, and a summary count of harassment.