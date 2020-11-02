Clearfield County Historical Society’s Board of Directors on Monday recognized Keith Billotte of Lawrence Township as the recipient of its 2020 Historical Preservation Award.
Billotte is currently renovating the former Clearfield County Jail in downtown Clearfield into a distillery business.
“Mr. Billotte’s outstanding work of restoring and renovating the former Clearfield County Jail is a great undertaking and is a service to the local community and to Clearfield County. His plan to convert the jail into a distillery business will be a positive addition to the county’s economic climate,” said board President David Wulderk.
Billotte said some renovations have been completed on the building’s exterior and interior, but more remains to be done. He said the business will be called Doing Time.
Wulderk said “Passersby have been noticing and marveling at and brightness and texture the jail’s recently washed native sandstone walls. No one in living memory has seen the outside of the jail look so good. Renovations are also being done to the inside of the building.”
Mr. Billotte was presented with an award plaque and a reprinted copy of the 1878 Caldwell Atlas of Clearfield County. The atlas contains a full page sketch of the jail as it appeared 142 years ago.
The jail was built in the early 1870s. According to a history printed for Clearfield County’s bicentennial in 2014, former Clearfield County Commissioners David Buck and Samuel Shaffner of Clearfield and Samuel H. Hindman of Glen Hope took the first steps toward construction of a new jail building by purchasing property in Clearfield from former Gov. William Bigler.
The cost for the land at the point just above the Nichols Street Bridge between the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Second Street was $7,000.
A contract to build the structure was awarded to George Thorn in December 1870 at a cost of $89,000.
The article says no completion date for the structure was given and no dedication service is believed to have been held, but an article in a local newspaper reported in May 1872, the structure was to be completed by the fall.
According to information published, the original building had a wing on each side that were removed at some point. There was also a fence surrounding the property.