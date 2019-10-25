MAHAFFEY — A man was injured when he was struck by a tri-axle truck early Thursday afternoon in Bell Township.
Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey Firefighter Ronnie Beltowski reported the accident happened just after noon on Passmore Road in the area of the township known locally as Banner Ridge.
The man, estimated to be 40-50 years in age, had severe leg trauma, he said. No other details about injuries were available, Beltowski said.
Beltowski said an emergency medical technician, who is a member of the fire company, provided care at the scene until Curwensville Ambulance Service arrived at the scene. Beltowski said Mahaffey Community Ambulance was called initially to respond but was unable get a crew.
The man was transported by STAT MedEvac helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
A landing zone was established at Splash Dam Road in Bell Township, Beltowski said.