Mount Joy Church began assisting Clearfield Food Pantry in 2016 by providing the means to make the pantry’s youngest clients feel special on their birthdays.
“They might be a little church but they are mighty and they are always willing to help,” said Clearfield Food Pantry Manager Robin Clark.
Clark said her father, Ken Leonard, is the church’s pastor and in 2016 she told him she wished she could offer more when food pantry clients asked for boxed cake mixes and frosting so that they could bake a birthday cake for their children. Clark said she is required to purchase nutritious foods with the pantry’s annual budget, and donations the pantry receives often do not stretch far enough to purchase treats like cake mix and frosting.
Clark said whenever the pantry received boxed cake mix and cans of prepared frosting in food donations for the pantry, she tried to squirrel them away for families of children.
“I wanted to make their birthdays special but I didn’t always have funds,” Clark said.
When she was sharing that information with her father, he asked how many bags the pantry could use each month — and said he would share her wish with the congregation in hopes they would take on creating the bags as an outreach ministry.
Since April 2016, records from the church show they have donated more than 1,000 birthday bags for children served by the Clearfield Food Pantry. Each bag contains the makings for a birthday party with cake mix, frosting, candles, plates, napkins and decorations along with a small toy and a birthday card all packaged together in a brightly colored bag. The congregation places an approximate value of $10 per bag and said church records show bag donations over the almost four-year period total more than $10,000.
Parishioner Hilda Mayhew said on average the church prepares 20 bags per month, adding that the number can go up or down on Clark’s direction. She said the church often has a monthly drive for the items needed and families the congregation contribute.
“Some months each family gives cake mixes and other months its frosting or candles. We have a box in the back of the church and people can put their donations in.”
Parishioner Susan Williams said information about church activities is always included in the bags.
“We give them information about Bible school, monthly dinners and the Christmas pageant. The congregation really does support this. We have other programs but this is the biggest thing we do.”
Clark said to most children, a birthday cake is expected to star at a celebration of the day of their birth. She said many of the pantry’s clients struggle with stretching the food received to feed their families for a month and birthday cakes for their children are a luxury they often can’t afford.
She said the Clearfield Food Pantry has more than 900 children among the families it serves. Clark said occasionally the children are present when the birthday bags are presented. “Sometimes they are there when I give their parents the bag. The kids get so excited. Some want their cakes made right away. The bags are very much appreciated. It’s a chance to let the kids know they matter.”
Clark said currently only the Clearfield and the Curwensville food pantries have birthday bag sponsors as the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club is sponsoring a similar birthday bag program at Curwensville, but she is hoping other organizations will take on the program in the remaining food pantries throughout Clearfield County.