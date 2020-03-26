Two sisters from Smoke Run recently advanced to the state finals in the state Department of Transportation’s third annual Innovations Challenge.
Maddy Vereschak, 17, and her sister, Audrey Vereschak, 15, students at Reach Cyber Charter School, teamed up with classmate Elyssia Good to develop a fresh idea to help encourage litter cleanup along state highways.
Maddy Vereschak said the three were encouraged to compete in the contest as part of their independent studies class. The requirements were to concentrate on science, technology, engineering and mathematic activities.
“One of the projects was the PennDOT challenge,” Maddy said.
She said they worked together to create an idea and then wrote an essay about their plan that was sent to PennDOT.
“If they liked the essay you were chosen to go on to Harrisburg to make a presentation,” she explained.
The three young women created an cell phone application — Litter Impact. The app would aid PennDOT by encouraging a crowdsource community involvement as a way of efficiently, safely and effectively cleaning up debris from along roads in a fun way.
“We worked on the plan for a few months. Since we don’t live near one another we would go into a chat room and work on this. Everyone would contribute ideas.,” she said.
Maddy said they wanted to make an app that anyone could use.
“The app is good for all age groups. We developed it because we thought many people had phones. Teenagers are on their phones all the time. They could use the app and make the world a better place,” Maddy said.
She said Good came up with the project’s basics and then the three collaborated to flesh out the project.
Their essay was chosen to compete and in February, the three made a presentation for the state competition where their project was chosen as one of three from cyber charter school students that will vie at the state contest.
Having placed in the state championship, they are now preparing to present their invention to the acting secretary of the Department of Transportation, Yassmin Gramian, and a panel of judges on April 29 at Harrisburg. First, second and third place winning teams will share a combined total award of $3,000 from the state Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association and the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful organization.
“We are excited to go. We are a little bit nervous but we are excited to be moving on. We can use this as a reference on a future resume,” Maddy said.