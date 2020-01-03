HOUTZDALE — A new group in Houtzdale is hoping to make a difference in the borough by keeping a positive momentum going.
And that new group is the Houtzdale Revitalization Association, which formed recently.
Secretary Elsie Harchak said the Houtzdale Revitalization Association was created earlier this year to help support the influx of new borough businesses, existing businesses that are under new ownership, and to help prepare for the borough’s Sesquicentennial to be celebrated this year.
The organization’s goal is to partner with currently existing groups in the borough to assist with work on plans and projects to will improve the town’s appearance and make it a place people will want to visit.
“We’re new, we just started this summer,” Harchak said. “Our first project was cleaning up a vacant lot along Main Street that had become overgrown and was an eyesore,” she said. “We cut the weeds and cleaned the sidewalk around the property,” Harchak explained.
The group’s next project was to prepare the windows in the former Sahlaney’s Furniture store and the old bank building with Christmas to allow Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s art students to create a historical mural on them.
Harchak reported the group is open to working with various organizations to accomplish projects that benefit the borough.
“We don’t want to compete with any groups, but work with them on coordinated efforts.”
Harchak said Houtzdale has recently experienced an influx of new businesses or new ownership of existing businesses and the group hopes to do what it can to encourage that to continue.
President Josh Berndt said, “Times are changing and small towns are coming back,” he said, noting many people are looking to live and work in walkable, viable communities, which is why the group plans to seek funding to repair sidewalks beginning with those in the downtown area. It also wants to maintain the historical design and atmosphere on the borough’s Main Street.
Other projects planned are a logo contest next month, and a car boot sale, similar to a portable yard sale that is held in car trunks, set for summer. It also hopes to launch a museum to display the borough’s historical memorabilia.
Member Zach Bloom reported, “The borough is so excited about the group that community members in Houtzdale have formed. I’m excited to be a member. I for one am very pleased to be getting young people involved in the community through the mural project.”
Presently, other members of the group include Vice President Tonia Saupp-Burley, Sandy Zapsky, Ann Berenbrok, Linda Kitko, Sasha Frailey, Dale Frailey, Marjann Young, Sharon Gregory, Janice Bush and Christine Roe.
Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at The Eureka located near the intersection of Hannah and Main streets. New members are welcome. Work parties are held on the third Thursday of each month.
For additional information, visit HRA’s Facebook page.