MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Municipal Authority made plans to use the information from the recent televising of its wastewater system collection lines.
Engineer Travis Long of JHA Companies, Montrose, told members at Monday’s meeting, much of what was learned during the testing was positive. “I commend you for taking the initiative and looking at the system,” he said.
“Everything I’ve seen thus far shows the main line is really good condition. The structure is sound. There are no issues with leaks and root intrusions,” Long said.
He said while the authority’s lines appear to be in good shape, there are areas of the system where surface water is infiltrating the system’s collection lines. “The biggest thing I saw are many laterals that have constant water flow.” Long noted.
He said lateral repairs will be up to the customers but the authority can work with customers both to educate them on the importance of repairing the lines and getting a repair plan into action.
Chairman Ed Depp proposed the authority’s employees view the tapes of the televised lines and make a list of problem areas noting the issues so that the information can be sent to the customers asking them to fix the problems.
Secretary Barbara Markle said, “Our customers are pretty conscientious. They will be willing to help if we take the right approach.”
The authority also changed the date of the September meeting to Monday, Sept. 9.