MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center is celebrating a monumental occasion during its annual Family Camp that opens Friday and concludes Sunday, July 28.
It is the 125th edition of the camp founded in 1894. No camp meeting was held in 1943 because of World War II and many would-be campers were defending the country in the war.
What would eventually become the 10-day Mahaffey Family Camp had its start as a gathering, known as the Susquehanna Park Holiness Camp Meeting Association. It was held in a grove of pine trees at the outskirts of the town of Mahaffey. The founder was the Rev. William Bryenton, a Methodist minister.
According to a history of the camp, its earliest meetings drew families from up to 50 miles away. Families would come to camp, pitch their canvas tents, and listen to the Bible speakers preach their messages on an open-air platform. With each passing year, the camp’s number of attendees rose. Baptismal services began to be held for believers in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Since that time, Family Camp has grown. Annually, hundreds of faithful are called for spiritual retreat and refreshing at the beautiful grounds located along the river.
Camp Director/Developer Ed Depp said, “Since the original days of the camp’s ministries, these hallowed grounds have been a place of spiritual refuge. The earliest records indicate the sole purpose of the establishment was to be a place to refocus on spiritual life, enhance Biblical knowledge and apply it in order to live a life surrendered to Christ.
“Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center has been a place of spiritual renewal throughout the past six generations. The ministries here have evolved from 10 days of Family Camp to a year-round facility, providing retreat options and five weeks of active youth camps along with many outreach events. It is the camp’s privilege to offer Applefest, Ladies Spring Tea, prayer retreats, Men’s Link Retreat and several crafting retreats each year. Many of the outreach events provide an opportunity to reach the nearby communities as a place of warmth and hospitality where the love of Jesus can shine through.”
Depp said none of the camps would be possible with out the dedicated staff and volunteers who give of their time to ensure visitors have a pleasant experience.
“As camp has grown, we have become even more aware of the importance of all our staff. They have gone above and beyond, work well together and each is vital to the impact of the camp’s ministry. Combining staff with the many volunteers has allowed the camp to continue to grow.”
In honor of its anniversary, the camp is hosting a service to celebrate the camp’s rich heritage and look ahead to its future. It will be held Sunday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the main tabernacle. The keynote speaker will be Dr. John Stumbo, president of the U.S. Christian and Missionary Alliance. Also speaking will be the Western Pennsylvania District Superintendent, the Rev. David Nagel; Depp; and a representative of the camp’s board of directors. There will also be a portrayal of Albert Benjamin Simpson, founder of the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Later that evening, at 7 p.m., there will be a concert by Herald Brass.
There will also be a Mahaffey Camp history exhibit in the back of the building where the camp’s bookstore is located near the main tabernacle. The display will be open during the hours the bookstore is open featuring displays including many photographs, artifacts, including news articles, postcards and letters, and memorabilia from the camp’s 125 years.
A collaborative book of the camp’s history will be available for purchase during Family Camp. The book includes camp history, feature stories, personal narratives. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the camp’s ministries.
A schedule of services in the main tabernacle will be 8:45 a.m., prayer meeting and healing service; 10:15 a.m., morning service and missions; and 7 p.m., evening service and missions.
Services in the youth tabernacle will be 9 a.m., prayer meeting; 9:30 a.m., morning service; 7 p.m., evening service; and 9:15 p.m., Late Night Live event, as announced.
There are also many activities for children throughout the day. For a complete schedule of events visit the camp’s website, www.mahaffeycamp.com.