MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council met recently. Borough Secretary Sally Long reported council conducted the following business.
The borough’s employees reported they have been busy with snow removal and treating roads with anti-skid. They have ordered additional anti-skid that they hope will see the borough through the remainder of the winter months.
Council approved repairing the flashing warning light on U.S. Route 219 South and the flagpole at Scout Community Park.
Tina Wright and Kevin Parkhurst were appointed to audit the borough’s 2020 financial records. As per the Borough Code, the borough is able to have three auditors. Council asked any eligible resident interested in the position to contact Long at 277-6649.
Council acknowledged the recent death of Member John Bracken and approved planting a tree at Scout Community Park in his memory. Council is also seeking an eligible resident to fill the position. Any resident interested should contact Long.
Council Vice President Francis Ruffley reported he has spoken with Solicitor John Sobel regarding the burned structure on East Main Street. Ruffley said he asked Sobel to relay to the company that owns the property, council would only accept ownership of the property in exchange for conducting a cleanup of the structure and debris from the fire.
Council also requested Long send notices to residents and include fine amounts for violations of the borough’s property maintenance ordinance.