MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council at their recent meeting did not approve a resolution that would have extended the time for residents to pay borough property taxes at the face value.
Several municipalities have passed similar resolutions to extended their property tax due dates without late fees. Clearfield County Commissioners also passed a resolution stating the same.
According to Secretary Sally Long, council received notice from the state Recreation and Park Society concerning guidelines for opening of parks during the pandemic. Scout Community Park is to remain closed during both the red and yellow phases. When Clearfield County transitions to the green phase, the park can open with those using it observing physical distancing restrictions. Informational signage is also required.
Council reported it has not received the American flags it ordered to be installed throughout the borough. Councilman Francis Ruffley, who is also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Chesquehanna Melvin Brown Post No. 8709, Mahaffey, said he would inquire whether the VFW has flags available that it could sell to the borough.
Council also authorized Ruffley to contact Clearfield County’s Solid Waste Officer Agatha Lauder-English to inspect a burned house on East Main Street where garbage is creating a problem with rodents.
Council requested borough employees compile a list of projects they recommend be done this summer and present it for council’s consideration at the June meeting.
Council authorized hiring an excavator to help with borough ditch work at a cost of $45 per hour.