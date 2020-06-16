MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council continues to work on demolishing the remnants of burned out structure on the 300-block of East Main Street.
The rental home burned in January 2019 and one of the tenants, Ronald Kevin Zak, pled guilty to arson — a felony of the second degree — and was sentenced to serve 15 months to four years in state prison.
Council has been working to remove the blighted structure for a number of months and had its solicitor file a complaint in an effort to get the property cleaned up.
According to Secretary Sally Long, council heard an update from Councilman Francis Ruffley about a telephone call he made to the home’s owner in South Carolina. Ruffley said he was able to work out an agreement with the company that if it would pay for a refuse container, he had volunteers who were willing to clean up the property including removing what remains of the burned-out structure.
He told council he requested the company send a letter to the borough stating it was willing to assume all costs associated with the container and is ready to move forward with the project.
Long said, during the meeting, several council members stated they would require waivers to be signed before the work gets underway so that the borough or its insurance company could not be held liable for any incidents. Long was instructed to contact borough Solicitor John Sobel and the borough’s insurance provider about the plan before anything is signed.
Long provided a report on her conversation with Sobel concerning the property and possible violations of the borough’s ordinance. Sobel reported he is waiting for an update on a hearing date and time from District Magisterial Judge James Glass’s office.
Long also reported council approved a $200 donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Pfc. Melvin L. Brown Post No. 8709, Mahaffey, after the organization donated 216 small American flags to the borough. Long reported the borough had ordered flags to be displayed throughout the borough on Memorial Day and throughout the summer months, but the warehouse was unable to ship them because of COVID-19.
She also reported the borough’s employees presented recommendations for projects to be completed this summer. They include pipe and catch basin replacements.