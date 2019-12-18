MAHAFFEY — Highlights from the Monday meeting of Mahaffey Borough Council include:
1. Mayor Robert Summers stated he has received a number of phone calls about the lighted snowflakes and why they have not been put up this year. Council told him to instruct callers to contact resident Josh Bush as he is the one who has the lights and inquire why they have not been put up. Council reported it had nothing to do with installation or storage of the snowflakes and only approved paying the electric bill for them.
2. Code Enforcement Officer Will Parkhurst reported he will begin ticketing borough residents who fail to comply with borough ordinances. Parkhurst stated he has tried sending letters, but told council if residents remain out of compliance they will be ticketed. Parkhurst was also instructed to contact residents living on East Main Street and remind them their vehicles need to be removed as there is an ordinance banning parking on borough streets because of snow removal
3. Council approved contacting CNB Bank to obtain a five-year loan to pay off two U.S. Department of Agriculture loans. One of the loans doesn’t mature until 2024 and the other in 2049. These two loans were part of a grants/loan funding package obtained in 2009 to repair the former borough building and purchase a new borough truck, both of which were lost in a fire in 2015.
4. Council adopted the 2020 budget with no tax increase. Revenue projected for the general fund is $70,180 and expenses, $67,537. Income for the state road fund is $13,340 and operating costs, $15,000. The road fund will be balanced with monies carried over from the current year.
5. Council approved holding its monthly business meeting Jan. 6 following its reorganizational meeting.