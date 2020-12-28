MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council adopted the borough’s 2021 budget of $78,000 with no tax increase.
At its meeting Dec. 21, council unanimously accepted the spending plans for the general and state road funds. The general fund’s income is projected at $65,975 and operating costs, $65,326. The revenue for the state road fund is expected at $11,907 with expenses of $8,400.
Council also reported borough employees installed large stones along Doe Alley to prevent vehicles from sliding into ditches along the street. Council also changed the date of its meeting in January from the third Monday to the fourth Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.