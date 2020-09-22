MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Secretary Sally Long reported that the borough’s mailing address has changed after an approval by Mahaffey Borough Council on Monday.
Correspondence to Mahaffey Borough should be addressed to 127 Locust St., Mahaffey. Council approved discontinuing the box at the Mahaffey Post Office.
Mayor Robert Summers reported that he received notice of two street lights out on Railroad Street. Summers said he would get the pole numbers for the secretary to report to the electric company. He also reported that a resident on Railroad Street notified him they intend to install an outdoor furnace.
Street Commissioner Dan Wright reported some ditch work has been completed. Wright also reported the borough truck had some work done. Repairs were completed by the borough’s employees.
Council heard there is a picnic table at Scout Community Park that needs to be repaired or disposed of. Councilman Francis Ruffley said he would contact Lee Plumbing and Heating about turning the water off at the park
Council received a report from the state Department of Transportation noting the estimated Liquid Fuel allotment for 2021 is $11,807. This is approximately $1,300 less than the borough received in 2020.