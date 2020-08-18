MAHAFFEY — Solicitor John Sobel attended Monday’s Mahaffey Borough Council meeting to discuss an upcoming summary hearing concerning cleanup of an East Main Street property.
Borough Secretary Sally Long reported a hearing will be held Thursday at District Magistrate James Glass’ office, Houtzdale concerning the cleanup of remnants of a structure that burned in January 2019. The property, located at 346 East Main St., is owned by JSJ LLC of South Carolina.
Council has been working for many months to have the blighted structure demolished and the property cleaned up. Sobel filed a complaint against the property owner.
In other business addressed by council, Mayor Robert Summers reported he placed flowers and garden lights at the Stahl Cemetery.
Street Commissioner Dan Wright stated road patching is currently being done on East Walnut Street. He said he is waiting for a stone delivery to repair ditches.
Council Vice President Francis Ruffley said he sent letters to the owners of homes on East Main Street and Church Street requesting they clean up and maintain their properties.
Council also appointed resident Tom McCracken to a vacant seat on Mahaffey Municipal Authority after McCracken sent a letter of interest for the position.