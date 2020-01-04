MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Baseball Association will host a basket bingo on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey.
The cost is $20 per person. Food including pizza, hot dogs, French fries, and beverages will be available for purchase.
Association President Tyler Byers said a variety of baskets with various themes have been donated.
“There are wine, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Norwex baskets that have been donated. We have been promised others and will receive them in the coming weeks. All proceeds benefit the Mahaffey baseball program.”