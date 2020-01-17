MAHAFFEY — The communities of Mahaffey and Ferguson Township is searching for an answer to a common problem facing many small rural boroughs and townships — having an emergency service that will always be available to care for local residents in case of an emergency situation.
Residents are invited to share opinions — and hopefully find a solution — at a public meeting that will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey.
The purpose of the meeting, according to Ferguson Township Supervisor Donald Sheeder, is to find a resolution to what he says is consistent first response emergency medical care for area residents.
“We want to find a solution for Mahaffey Ambulance Service,” Sheeder said, noting he believes the all-volunteer service is experiencing difficulty in getting a crew, especially during the workweek, resulting in calls for aid being turned over to other services or a late response by the service.
“We are not trying to put Mahaffey out of business, we just want to resolve the issues,” he explained.
Sheeder said Ferguson Township has made attempts to discuss the matter with the service’s board and supervisor, but said his calls were not returned.
Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service board Chairwoman Marcia Smith said the board has not received any sanctioned information about the meeting or what is proposed, only what they have seen and heard on media reports.
“The board has not officially been notified about the meeting or anything that is going, on so we are not going to make any comment other than Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service is still here.”
Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service formed in 1972 following a series of public meetings where need for a local ambulance service became evident as the closest service is 17 miles away. Residents attending those meetings came to the conclusion that the service’s name must include the word community because it would belong to and be supported by the entire community, according to information published in the book prepared for Mahaffey’s bicentennial in 1989.
Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service’s coverage area includes Bell Township and portions of Burnside, Greenwood, Ferguson and Jordan townships. The service also covers Mahaffey, Newburg and New Washington boroughs. There are also people with memberships in other municipalities in Clearfield County.
In 2016, the ambulance implored the community for residents to come to its aid by volunteering to take classes to become certified as an ambulance operator or an emergency medical technician.
A letter that was sent to the service’s patrons requesting help said, “We need people to become involved in their community. We are having trouble getting people to take the training to become an emergency medical technician or an emergency medical driver. We have had several times when we could not find an ambulance driver or an EMT and had to have an ambulance come from out-of-town to take care of our friends and neighbors. If we do not get more people involved, we could be at risk of losing our ambulance service. If the service is lost it will never return as the cost of starting up a new service is very high,” the letter said.
Sheeder reported Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service visited municipal officials from Ferguson, Greenwood and Bell Townships with a proposal to keep an ambulance and crew stationed within the coverage area, but said he was not aware that action on the proposal was taken at any of the three township’s municipal meetings.
He encouraged members of the public to attend the meeting.
“We want to hear from the public. We have to find a solution that is something that will work for everyone without causing a lot of hard feelings. We have to get a solution in place,” Sheeder said.